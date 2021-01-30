$0.69 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 17,188,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,577,504. The Kroger has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 208.70%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

