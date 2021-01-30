$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.45.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

