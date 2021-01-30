$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

