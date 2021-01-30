$0.99 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Apple reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

