$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

