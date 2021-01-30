$1.11 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.10. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $143.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.