$1.37 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 332.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

CFR stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

