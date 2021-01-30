$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

DDS traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 844,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,512. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.