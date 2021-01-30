$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.20. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

