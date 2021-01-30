1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $404.0-418.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.47 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.11–0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,769. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.