10,000 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

