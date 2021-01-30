$11.07 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $11.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $40.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.33 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,312,551 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.