12,504 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

