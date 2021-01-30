126 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

