1,261 Shares in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $153.25 on Friday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

