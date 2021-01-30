1,333 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,659,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $95.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

