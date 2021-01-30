1,600 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 40.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Baidu by 305.2% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 32.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $235.02 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

