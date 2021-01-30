1,600 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.