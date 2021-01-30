16,034 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

