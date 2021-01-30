$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $168.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $241.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $643.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $649.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $775.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

