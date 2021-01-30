1,700 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.