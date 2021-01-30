180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

