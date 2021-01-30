180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,729 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

