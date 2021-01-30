180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

