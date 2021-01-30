1,822 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edison International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

EIX opened at $58.16 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

