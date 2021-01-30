$188.65 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $188.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $200.50 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $769.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.50 million to $806.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $950.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

