1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

SRCE stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

