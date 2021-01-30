$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.38 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TRGP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,956. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

