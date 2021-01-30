2,000 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $49.27 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

