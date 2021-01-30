2,000 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

