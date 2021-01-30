2,156 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,768,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 535,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NiSource by 27.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,025,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 434,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NiSource by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 381,784 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

