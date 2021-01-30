2,170 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AbbVie by 74.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 145.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

