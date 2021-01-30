2,288 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 710,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,963. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.