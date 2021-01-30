23,005 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TTM opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

