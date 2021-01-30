2,456 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

