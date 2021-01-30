$257.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $257.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $259.90 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $237.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

