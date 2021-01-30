$26.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report sales of $26.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $102.10 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $505.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

