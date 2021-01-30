267 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

