$27.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $27.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $28.15 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $111.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.86 billion to $121.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

