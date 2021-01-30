$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

