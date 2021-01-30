3,000 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXQ opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.