301 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

