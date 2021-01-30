340 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

NYSE SHAK opened at $113.42 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -169.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.