360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 2,692,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,512,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $651,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 439.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 272.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $8,527,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $830,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.