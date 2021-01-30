3,620 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Exelon comprises approximately 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 6,858,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

