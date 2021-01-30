3,800 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.