3,885 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

