3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in 3M by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 223.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

