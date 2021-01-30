3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.