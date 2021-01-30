$4.29 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.65 and the lowest is $4.06. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $11.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

